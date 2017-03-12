TCU scores home game, UTA goes on the road as NIT sets field

The TCU men’s basketball team earned a berth in the NIT and will play Wednesday in Schollmaier Arena (7 p.m., ESPN3) as a No. 4 seed against Fresno State.
The postseason berth marks the first time the Horned Frogs (19-15) have made it to postseason play in any event since the 2012 College Basketball Invitational. It will be the school’s first NIT berth since 2005.
Fresno State (20-12) received the No. 5 seed in the Iowa quadrant of the NIT bracket. The quadrant received that name because Iowa (18-14) is the top seed among that group of eight teams vying to advance to the NIT semifinals in New York. If both TCU and Iowa win their opening games, TCU’s second-round contest would be played at Iowa.
UT Arlington (25-8) landed an NIT opening-round game at Brigham Young (22-11) in the California quadrant. The teams will play Wednesday in Provo, Utah (8 p.m., ESPN2).
Because TCU and UTA are in different quadrants, the teams cannot play one another unless they meet in New York if both advance to the tournament semifinals.
TCU officials began online ticket sales Sunday night for Wednesday’s contest. A TCU spokesman said students will be admitted to the game for free. TCU students are on spring break this week.
