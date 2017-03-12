TCU, as expected, doesn’t make NCAA field, but K-State does; Baylor-SMU matchup looms

The TCU Horned Frogs didn’t make the NCAA Tournament 68-team field, as was expected, and the Horned Frogs awaited their pairing in the NIT field, which was to be announced at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
But a team that TCU almost beat twice, Kansas State, did get into the NCAA Tournament bracket that was announced Sunday.
The Wildcats were one of the last four teams in. They lost at home to TCU this season and were reeling from a 30-point loss at Oklahoma before coming to Fort Worth.
But the Wildcats began their mad dash into the NCAAs with a narrow 75-74 victory over the Frogs on March 1.
K-State followed that with wins over Texas Tech and Baylor in the Big 12 tournament before losing 51-50 to West Virginia in the semifinals.
TCU (19-15) upset Kansas in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals.
K-State will play Wake Forest in the First Four on Tuesday, needing a win to make it to the 64-team bracket. Providence and USC, the other two of the last four, play Wednesday night.
UT Arlington felt the pain of being in a one-bid conference. The Mavericks won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title by two games, but they lost Saturday to Texas State in the Sun Belt tournament semifinals. Troy got the Sun Belt’s automatic bid by beating Texas State in the final.
Big 12 teams in (6): Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State.
Baylor vs. SMU possible: An old Southwest Conference matchup could happen in the second round in Tulsa, Okla., if both teams win Friday. Baylor is the No. 3 seed in the East, and SMU is No. 6.
No. 1 seeds: Villanova (No. 1 overall) in the East, Kansas in the Midwest, North Carolina in the South, Gonzaga in the West.
Last four out: California, Illinois State, Iowa and Syracuse. They will be No. 1 seeds in the NIT.
