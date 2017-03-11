TCU football lands 2018 commitment from 4-star South Grand Prairie safety

TCU football and coach Gary Patterson boosted its 2018 recruiting class Saturday with a commitment from four-star South Grand Prairie safety Atanza Vongor.
“I’ve made my decision! I’m Joining the frog family!” Vongor wrote on his Twitter account Saturday.
Vongor is ranked as the No. 16 player in among Texas high school recruits, according to the 247Sports Composite, via HornedFrogsBlitz and CBSsports.com.
“I feel like they will take me to the next level, not only in my game, but spiritually as well, which is most important to me,” Vongor said of choosing the Frogs and their coaching staff, according to the published reports.
Vongor is listed on websites at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. He was No. 48 overall in the Scout 100 prospects list.
ESPN.com and other websites said Vongor chose TCU over Texas and Baylor. ESPN has him ranked 195 on its ESPN 300 for 2018.
Vongor’s teammate at South Grand Prairie, 6-3, 305-pound offensive lineman Esteban Avila, had committed to the Frogs on Tuesday. Avila is a Rivals 3-star recruit.
Commitments are nonbinding until National Signing Day, traditionally in February when scholarship letters of intent can first be signed.
