TCU thumps Oklahoma in Big 12 tournament opener, snaps 7-game skid

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch Pause

3:04 Dirk on historic 30K career points

1:46 TCU's Aaron Curry preps for April 7 Pro Day

0:29 East Texas hunters find 8-legged pig

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:03 A Fort Worth dancer goes back to where it all started

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story