TCU thumps Oklahoma in Big 12 tournament opener, snaps 7-game skid

TCU rediscovered the win column Wednesday night in the Sprint Center, knocking off Oklahoma to end a seven-game losing streak and securing a pivotal 18th win of this turnaround season for the men’s basketball program.
The 82-63 victory over the Sooners allowed the Horned Frogs (18-14) to match the school’s highest victory total in any of its five seasons as a Big 12 member. TCU made that happen behind a team-high 20 points from Vladimir Brodziansky while knocking off Oklahoma (11-20) for the second time in three meetings this season. Kenrich Williams (19 points, 11 rebounds) contributed his 14th double-double of the season.
TCU took control early, shooting 65.5 percent from the field in the first half and going on a game-turning 15-2 run over the final 3:49 to take a 44-31 lead at intermission. The Frogs never trailed again and, in the final minute, held a 20-point lead. The 82-point outburst marked TCU’s highest scoring game in the Big 12 tournament during its five-year tenure as a league member.
TCU has now won seven games against Big 12 opponents in its first season under coach Jamie Dixon, two more than the team won against league foes while posting an 18-15 mark under predecessor Trent Johnson in 2014-15. Wednesday’s triumph gives TCU another chance to punctuate Dixon’s inaugural season with a victory over a Top 25 opponent.
The Horned Frogs face top-ranked Kansas (28-3) in Thursday’s quarterfinal round of the Big 12 tournament. The Jayhawks, who were idle Wednesday, will be playing without standout freshman Josh Jackson, who will be serving a one-game suspension in the wake of a recent traffic accident. Kansas coach Bill Self announced the suspension Wednesday.
TCU has lost its last 22 games to ranked opponents, dating to a 70-55 victory over No. 21 Oklahoma State on Feb. 14, 2015.
The Frogs, who had been sporadic from the field during their losing streak, found the range early and often against the Sooners five days after falling to them 73-68 in Norman, Okla. A Williams layup, followed by a transition 3-pointer, ignited the 15-2 closing stretch that capped the first half and swung the momentum in TCU’s favor.
Williams added a dunk and a layup to complete the run and the Frogs made it stand up while strengthening their case for an NIT bid if they do not earn the berth to the NCAA Tournament that goes to the Big 12 tournament winner.
