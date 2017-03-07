TCU men’s basketball attendance rises 17 percent under Dixon

With the regular-season schedule complete, the Big 12 has updated its final attendance figures for men’s basketball teams.
The numbers show a 17.2 percent attendance spike for TCU in its 19 home games during the Horned Frogs’ first season under coach Jamie Dixon. TCU averaged 6,234 fans per game at Schollmaier Arena (capacity: 6,700) during the 2016-17 season, up from a 5,315 average during 18 games a year ago in the first season of the refurbished facility.
This year’s attendance mark increased to 6,436 per game for the nine contests against Big 12 opponents, topped by a capacity-plus crowd of 7,276 for the team’s Jan. 21 contest against Baylor. Under Dixon, a former TCU player, the Horned Frogs will carry a 17-14 record into Wednesday’s opening game of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo. The Frogs were 12-21 last season under predecessor Trent Johnson.
TCU, which posted a combined mark of 8-64 in Big 12 play during its first for seasons as a league member, improved to 6-12 against conference opponents this season.
During the 2014-15 season, when the team played its home games at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center while Schollmaier Arena was being updated, the Frogs posted their lowest average attendance during the Big 12 era (4,123 per game). This year’s attendance reflected an increase of 2,111 fans per game over the mark from two years ago.
