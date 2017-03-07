TCU knows Big 12 run, NCAA berth is not out of the question

In the never-say-die world of men’s college basketball, where a season on the brink can be salvaged by an unexpected run to a conference tournament title, TCU coach Jamie Dixon has had a front-row seat to some of the most memorable March resurgences in NCAA Tournament annals.
Dixon, who made it to March Madness in 11 of his 13 seasons at Pittsburgh before taking over the TCU program this season, led the Panthers to the 2008 Big East tournament title as a No. 7 seed. But the Panthers’ upset-filled run to their league’s automatic NCAA berth, based on Big East seeds, did not generate as much national buzz on Selection Sunday as Georgia’s stunning journey from No. 11 seed in the SEC tournament to NCAA participant as winner of the league’s weather-delayed conference tournament.
Dixon’s first team at TCU (17-14) will try and claim this week’s Big 12 conference tournament as a No. 8 seed, starting with Wednesday’s 6 p.m. matchup against ninth-seeded Oklahoma (11-19) in Kansas City, Mo. During his time at Pitt, Dixon saw Connecticut make a run from the No. 9 seed in the Big East tournament to the 2011 NCAA championship by going 11-0 during postseason tournament play.
So he knows the path to a conference tournament title and an NCAA berth is not out of the question for a No. 8 seed because he’s watched it unfold for others. And he’s done it himself as a No. 7 seed at Pitt.
8 TCU’s seed in this week’s Big 12 tournament, a loftier perch than Connecticut (9th seed) had before winning the 2011 Big East tournament of Georgia (11th seed) had before winning the 2008 SEC tournament.
“It’s been done. Obviously, I’ve seen Connecticut win five games in the tournament as a No. 9 seed,” said Dixon, whose Pitt team fell to UConn 76-74 in the third of the Huskies’ five victories in five days at the 2011 Big East tournament. “It usually comes down to winning close games. Any team that wins that hasn’t been winning, that’s what gets them started.”
That was the secret to North Carolina State’s unexpected run to the 1983 national championship, a journey TCU guard Kenrich Williams revisited earlier this week while watching an ESPN 30-for-30 documentary. That Wolfpack squad, like this TCU team, won 17 regular-season games.
But the Wolfpack posted a 3-0 record in the ACC tournament to earn a berth in March Madness. Once there, N.C. State swept its six NCAA games, including a 54-52 upset of Houston in the title game. Along its postseason journey, N.C. State won six of its nine games by three points or less, including three one-point victories.
It is inspirational to see teams like them and UConn. Hopefully, we can do the same thing. TCU guard Kenrich Williams, on being motivated by a recent documentary about North Carolina State’s surprising postseason run to the 1983 NCAA championship after winning only 17 regular-season games (same total as this year’s TCU team).
“They made their conference tournament run and they made it all the way to the championship,” Williams said. “So, yeah, it is inspirational to see teams like them and UConn. Hopefully, we can do the same thing.”
Dixon said he has not cited any past examples of surprising title runs by teams in conference tournaments to motivate his players before facing Oklahoma. But he vividly recalled the memorable 2008 journey by Georgia, a team with a 4-12 league record, to reach the NCAA field that season.
After a tornado damaged the Georgia Dome, site of the SEC’s conference tournament, the event moved to the on-campus arena at Georgia Tech, which was untouched by the storm. Georgia won three games within 30 hours, including two on the same day, to take the SEC tournament title and carry a 17-16 record into March Madness.
“I’ll do that to get in the tournament, if that’s what it takes,” Dixon said of the Bulldogs’ three-games-in-30-hours workload. “I came in talking about getting to the NCAA Tournament and that’s what we’ve preached. You raise the bar and the chances are, it’s going to be harder to reach.”
We’re in the hardest conference in the country, so nothing’s going to be given to us. Right now, it’s do-or-die time. We’ve got to come out and get it. Coming into the Big 12 tournament, I think we can get it done. TCU point guard Jaylen Fisher
But the Frogs can make it a reality with four victories in four days in Kansas City. It looms as a longshot but it’s not unprecedented. TCU will enter the Big 12 tournament with the same record and same seed that Texas A&M (17-14) took into the 1987 Southwest Conference tournament. Those Aggies rallied as No. 8 seeds to win the event, knocking off TCU’s regular-season champs along the way.
Dixon played on that TCU team, which remains the school’s last to win an NCAA Tournament game. But he prefers to reflect on Pitt’s 4-0 run to the 2008 Big East title as a No. 7 seed, capped by a 74-65 victory over top-seed Georgetown in the finals.
“We’d had a bunch of injuries and then we got everybody back late in the year,” Dixon said. “So we kind of felt like we were as good as anybody.”
He’d like for this TCU team, projected Tuesday by nycbuckets.com as a No. 5 seed in the NIT, to feel the same way despite the Frogs’ seven-game losing streak. That’s the belief, said freshman point guard Jaylen Fisher.
“We’re in the hardest conference in the country, so nothing’s going to be given to us,” Fisher said. “Right now, it’s do-or-die time. We’ve got to come out and get it. Coming into the Big 12 tournament, I think we can get it done.”
History shows it is possible, even for a No. 8 seed.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
TCU vs. Oklahoma
6 p.m. Wednesday, ESPNU
Big 12 Tournament
at Kansas City, Mo.
Wednesday
No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPNU
No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Texas, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
Thursday
No. 4 Iowa State vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8-9 winner, 2 p.m., ESPN2
No. 2 West Virginia vs. No. 7-10 winner, 6 p.m., ESPNU
No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Kansas State, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
Friday
Semifinals, 6 and 8:30 p.m. p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Saturday
Championship, 5 p.m., ESPN
Comments