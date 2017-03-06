TCU’s Brodziansky earns All-Big 12 acclaim from AP voters

For a second consecutive day, TCU forward Vladimir Brodziansky was recognized Monday for his efforts during the Horned Frogs’ turnaround season. Brodziansky, a junior who leads the team in scoring (13.8 avg.) and blocked shots (2.3 per game), received honorable mention acclaim as part of the Associated Press’ All-Big12 men’s basketball team.
Brodziansky also was one of four Horned Frogs honored Sunday by league coaches. He received second-team recognition on the coaches’ squad and was named to the All-Defensive team. Other honorees on the coaches team included guard Alex Robinson, a transfer from Texas A&M who was selected to the all-newcomers team, and guards Jaylen Fisher and Kenrich Williams, who received honorable mention acclaim from league coaches.
TCU (17-14, 6-12 in Big 12) set a school record for most victories in Big 12 play this season and will meet Oklahoma (11-19, 5-13) in Wednesday’s opening game of the conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
“It’s a big honor for me to be recognized,” Brodziansky said before Monday’s practice. “It’s pretty good motivation for next year to work even harder.”
The AP’s top individual honors went to Kansas guard Frank Mason (player of the year), Kansas freshman Josh Jackson (newcomer of the year) and Kansas coach Bill Self (coach of the year). Mason and Baylor forward Johnathan Motley were the only unanimous selections to the first-team All-Big 12 squad selected by AP voters. Rounding out the first-team unit were Jackson, Oklahoma State’s Jawun Evans and Iowa State’s Monte Morris.
The second team included Texas’ Jarrett Allen, Iowa State’s Deonte Burton, Oklahoma State’s Jeffrey Carroll, West Virginia’s Jevon Carter and Kansas’ Devonte Graham.
