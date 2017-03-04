TCU men falter late at Oklahoma for seventh straight loss

TCU’s long slide throughout the stretch run of the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule crossed the finish line Saturday with the Horned Frogs clinging to a seven-game losing heading into next week’s conference tournament.
The Horned Frogs fell to Oklahoma 73-68 in Lloyd Noble Arena after the Sooners closed with a 7-2 surge to break a 66-66 tie with 1:04 remaining. TCU (17-14, 6-12 in Big 12) dropped into a tie with Texas Tech for seventh place in the conference standings. Oklahoma (11-19, 5-13) won for the second time in its last three games.
TCU, which last won a game on Feb. 7, fell despite 17-point performances from Kenrich Williams and Vladimir Brodzianksy. Oklahoma’s Kameron McGusty paced the Sooners with 22 points, matching his career high.
TCU’s next game will be Wednesday, in the opening round of the Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
