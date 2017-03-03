TCU men’s basketball lands commitment from Rafus, a 6-9 forward

Andre Rafus, a 6-foot-9 small forward from Baltimore, Md., announced his commitment to join the TCU men’s basketball program Friday.
Rafus, who attends the Academy For College and Career Exploration, posted the news on his Twitter feed @cantstoprafus. In an interview with the website zagsblog.com, he cited the presence of first-year coach Jamie Dixon and assistant coach Ryan Miller as the deciding factors in his decision.
“TCU is a great place and I feel that coach Dixon and coach Miller can get me where I want to be in the future, which is the NBA,” Rafus told the website. “They both have coached many NBA professionals. That’s where I want to go.”
Rafus also considered offers from Kansas, Georgetown and other schools. He becomes the fifth player to commit to join the program next season. TCU signed three players during November’s early signing period (Keller guard R.J. Nembhard, center Kevin Samuel, Australian forward Lat Mayen) and also received a commitment from Andre Pierce, a forward at Lee Junior College in Baytown, who did not sign at that time.
TCU (17-13, 6-11 in Big 12) concludes the regular season Saturday at Oklahoma (10-19, 4-13) before moving on to next week’s Big 12 conference tournament, March 8-11 in Kansas City, Mo.
