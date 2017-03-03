Faltering TCU seeks to stop slide in regular-season finale at OU

0:59 Rangers Tyson Ross throws 21 pitches off the half-mound for the first time Pause

0:21 Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes on what he has to do to prove he's not system QB

1:29 TCU's Patterson: Shawn Robinson should see game slow down for him in fall

0:53 Timberview girls now play the waiting game

0:43 Fort Worth Police SWAT responds to Valero robbery situation

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 1

2:58 The best photos of 2016 from the Star-Telegram