Faltering TCU seeks to stop slide in regular-season finale at OU

The March Madness dream is fading, but the goal remains unchanged for the TCU men’s basketball team as it prepares for Saturday’s regular-season finale at Oklahoma.
The Horned Frogs (17-13, 6-11 in Big 12) want to secure every win possible before arriving in Kansas City, Mo., for next week’s conference tournament, then play their best basketball of the season during the March 8-11 event at the Sprint Center. First-year coach Jamie Dixon, who took Pittsburgh to 11 NCAA tournaments in 13 seasons before taking over the TCU program, knows that seasons can be lost or salvaged during conference tournament week.
He seeks to get TCU headed back in the right direction before the Horned Frogs are put in that environment, starting with Saturday’s 2 p.m. matchup against the Sooners (10-19, 4-13) in Norman, Okla. TCU enters with a six-game losing streak, its longest of the season, but won the teams’ Jan. 3 matchup in Fort Worth 61-58 and has a chance to post its first season sweep of OU as a Big 12 member.
6 Consecutive losses by TCU, the team’s longest streak of the season, heading into Saturday’s game.
A victory would send the Frogs to Kansas City with 18 wins, matching the most in any season during the Big 12 era. But recent results have been frustrating, a fact underscored in Wednesday’s 75-74 home loss to Kansas State (18-12, 7-10) that ended speculation about TCU becoming an at-large invitee to this year’s NCAA Tournament.
The Frogs have been inconsistent on both ends of the floor during their losing streak, a trait Dixon hopes to change before the Big 12 tournament.
“You’ve got to do the things it takes to win games and we don’t do it for 40 minutes,” Dixon said. “We’ve got one league game left. We’re getting ready for the (Big 12) tournament. We’re going to have to figure it out.”
For the Frogs, the recent issue has been losing the close ones. Three of the team’s last five losses have come by three points (Oklahoma State), one point (No. 10 West Virginia) and one point (Kansas State).
In the past month, TCU has drifted into the bottom half of the Big 12 statistical rankings in turnover margin (minus-3.4), steals (4.9 average), rebounds (33.7) and 3-point shooting percentage (34.6) during conference play. Dixon said the key to improvement is looking past the buzzer-beating disappointments to the bigger issues involved.
“I point to what we should be doing the first 39 minutes,” Dixon said. “In the Big 12, there is a very small margin of error.
“We have good enough players. I’m not going to say that we can’t do it. But we’ve got to find ways to get better.”
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
TCU men at Oklahoma
2 p.m. Saturday, ESPNEWS
