Big 12 again moves TCU home game vs. Baylor to Black Friday

The Big 12 moved two games on the 2017 football schedule to Black Friday, including TCU’s home game against Baylor.
Also moving to the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, is the Texas Tech at Texas game. The league announced the moves Thursday.
The conference said the kickoff time and network will be available June 1.
Two years ago, the Horned Frogs and Bears also played a Black Friday game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU won 28-21 in two overtimes.
TCU also closed its home schedule in 2013 against Baylor in a 41-38 loss, a game played two days after Thanksgiving.
