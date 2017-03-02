TCU to face three right-handers at Shriners College Classic

TCU will face three right-handers at the Shriners College Classic against LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss of the SEC.
The Horned Frogs will go with a rotation of right-hander Brian Howard, left-hander Nick Lodolo and right-hander Jared Janczak for a second consecutive weekend.
Friday night, it will be Howard versus Alex Lange of LSU. Saturday night, Lodolo will go against Stephen Kolek of A&M in a freshman vs. freshman matchup, and Sunday, Janczak will face Brady Feigl of Ole Miss.
Howard (1-1, 3.27) split his first two starts for TCU, while Lodolo (2-0, 2.70) and Janczak (2-0, 2.77) have won both of theirs.
Freshman left-hander Nick Lodolo leads TCU starters in innings pitched (13.0), earned run average (2.70) and strikeouts (13).
Lange is 2-0 in two starts for LSU this year with 18 strikeouts in 11 innings. He has allowed only one run.
Kolek is a freshman who has made two starts for A&M, going 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in 11 innings.
Feigl is 1-0, 4.50 in two starts covering 10 innings. He was 4-0 in 26 relief appearances last year.
TCU and LSU played twice in the 2015 College World Series, TCU and Ole Miss played in the 2014 College World Series, and TCU and Texas A&M have played in two consecutive Super Regionals, but none of the teams has faced the starters before.
Shriners College Classic
No. 1 TCU vs. No. 3 LSU, 7:05 Friday (FS2)
No. 1 TCU vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, 7:05 Friday (FS2)
No. 1 TCU vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 1:35 Sunday (FSN)
