TCU’s NCAA hopes hit another roadblock with home loss to K-State

1:16 Cole Hamels motivated the Rangers’ No. 1 draft pick Pause

1:18 Dirk talks about Noel

1:13 Keller rolls over North Crowley

1:55 Northwest will make its first-ever trip to the regional semis after 76-58 win over Birdville

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 2

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:04 Six Flags debuts new VR coaster experience

0:45 Meet Arlington PD's newest K9 officer — Dude