TCU’s NCAA hopes hit another roadblock with home loss to K-State

TCU’s quest to end its 19-year absence as a participant in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament hit another roadblock Wednesday night in Schollmaier Arena.
The Horned Frogs fell to Kansas State 75-74 to drop into seventh place in the Big 12 conference standings with one game remaining on the regular-season schedule. The setback marked the sixth consecutive loss for TCU (17-13, 6-11 Big 12), extending the longest streak of the season at a time when the Frogs are vying with Kansas State (18-12, 7-10) and other bubble teams for at-large spots in the 68-team field for March Madness.
TCU last played in the NCAA Tournament in 1998.
The teams’ placement in the final Big 12 standings could be key in determining which schools receive at-large NCAA bids. The Big 12 has sent seven teams to March Madness in each of the last three seasons.
Vladimir Brodziansky led the Frogs in scoring with 18 points. K-State’s Dean Wade had a game-high 20 points, including a pivotal 3-pointer with 2:00 remaining that gave the Wildcats a 69-65 lead.
K-State was 6-of-6 from the foul line over the final two minutes while protecting that advantage.
KANSAS ST. (18-12): Iwundu 7-11 0-0 16, Wade 8-15 0-0 20, Johnson 3-6 6-7 12, Stokes 2-9 10-11 16, Brown 2-6 0-2 5, Sneed 0-1 0-0 0, Maurice 3-4 0-2 6, Ervin 0-2 0-0 0, Patrick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 16-22 75.
TCU (17-13): Brodziansky 6-9 6-6 18, Miller 2-7 1-1 5, Fisher 3-7 1-2 9, Robinson 4-10 4-6 14, K.Williams 6-9 0-0 13, Shepherd 1-1 2-2 4, Washburn 0-1 0-0 0, B.Parrish 4-8 0-0 11, Bane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 14-17 74.
Halftime—Kansas St. 40-29. 3-Point Goals—Kansas St. 9-21 (Wade 4-9, Iwundu 2-3, Stokes 2-5, Brown 1-2, Ervin 0-1, Sneed 0-1), TCU 8-19 (B.Parrish 3-5, Fisher 2-4, Robinson 2-4, K.Williams 1-4, Miller 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Kansas St. 28 (Iwundu 10), TCU 27 (K.Williams 11). Assists—Kansas St. 17 (Stokes 7), TCU 19 (Fisher, Robinson 6). Total Fouls—Kansas St. 21, TCU 21. Technicals—Stokes, Fisher.
Comments