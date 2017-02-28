TCU guard Williams to do outreach work in Panama

TCU guard Michael Williams, a senior preparing to play his final collegiate home game during Wednesday’s matchup against Kansas State in Schollmaier Arena (8 p.m., ESPNU), is a two-time member of the Academic All-Big 12 team. He’s also been selected to participate as part of a campus group headed Panama in May as part of an outreach program to benefit underprivileged youth in that country.
“We’re going to help build schools for underprivileged youth. It should be a unique experience. It should make me thankful for what I have,” Williams said. “Some TCU faculty (members) pick people they thought would represent TCU well. It meant a lot to be chosen. And I’m thankful to have the opportunity.”
