Little-used former TCU hero delivers as Frogs bounce back

No one has to tell senior outfielder Evan Williams he won’t get many at-bats for TCU this season.
But it will be better than nothing — which looked like it would be the case a year ago when a car accident left him needing surgery on his left collar bone and right shoulder and contemplating the end of his career.
“At one point, I didn’t think I was going to be able to throw ever again,” he said.
Well, he can throw again. And he can hit.
Williams got in the lineup Saturday as the designated hitter, and hitting ninth he doubled to drive in three runs in the seventh inning that provided the padding in the top-ranked Horned Frogs’ 8-4 victory against Arizona State at Lupton Stadium.
He’s a big team favorite. Guys root for him like crazy. I’m always going to be looking for opportunities to get him in a game.
TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle, on outfielder Evan Williams
He finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in his first start after missing all of 2016. Outside of one at-bat this season, his last action was June 16, 2015, when he pinch-singled in a College World Series game against Vanderbilt. That same postseason, he singled to lead off the 10th inning and scored the winning run in the Frogs’ miracle comeback against N.C. State that won the Fort Worth Regional.
“He had some big at-bats for us in 2015,” coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He’s been around elite baseball. With our corner outfield, first base, DH situation, it’s tough to find him at-bats. But he’s a big part of our club. He’s a big team favorite. Guys root for him like crazy. I’m always going to be looking for opportunities to get him in a game.”
Saturday, with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and TCU leading 5-1 after Ryan Merrill’s infield with two out, Williams hit the first pitch he saw to left center, and the ball rolled to the track to clear the bases for an 8-1 lead.
The senior from McKinney stood at second base and soaked in the moment, a reward for 13 months of work and waiting following his accident on the way to the Alamo Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016.
Evan Williams entered Saturday with three career starts and 22 games played at TCU. He is now a career .375 hitter (9-for-24) with two doubles, four walks and five runs batted in.
“Rehabbing was pretty brutal, and watching another World Series and not being part of it was hard,” Williams said. “I could have walked away. But I didn’t feel it was fair to myself and my family, mainly, who supported me through 16, 17 years of baseball, to just give it up without giving it one last everything I’ve got.”
TCU starter Nick Lodolo (2-0) struck out six in allowing one run on four hits, and Sean Wymer pitched 1 1/3 innings for a save.
Luken Baker’s three-run home run in the first inning put TCU ahead 3-1. Elliott Barzilli’s double in the fourth inning made it 4-1.
Nolan Brown had two hits, including an infield single to first base with two outs that kept the seventh inning alive. The Frogs (5-1) finished with nine hits, including one that will be hard to forget for at least one player.
“I might not get many at-bats, that’s for sure,” Williams said. “But whenever I get my name written down, I’m going to be ready to go. I promise you that.”
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
ASU
100
000
030
— 4
11
0
TCU
300
100
40x
— 8
9
2
Hingst, Godfrey (4), West (7), Schneider (8) and Lin, Cerbo (8). Lodolo, King (6), Wymer (8) and Skoug. W—Lodolo (2-0). L—Hingst (1-1). 2B—TCU: Barzilli (1). HR—TCU: Baker (3). HBP—ASU: Lillard. SF—TCU: Williams (1). SB—ASU: Shaps (1), Canning (2); TCU: Wade (5), Brown (4), Merrill (2), Williams 2 (2). CS—ASU: Lillard (1); TCU: Watson (1). E—TCU: Baker (2), Merrill (1). Time—3:27. A—5,153.
Records—Arizona State 4-2; TCU 5-1.
