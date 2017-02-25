TCU men misfire on buzzer-beater, lose to No. 12 West Virginia

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

0:21 TCU's Fisher on his controversial late foul in loss to West Virginia

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

2:05 Arkansas DL Deatrich Wise could be on Cowboys radar

1:27 Grapevine rallies to stun O. D. Wyatt

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler advances to semifinals

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department