TCU

February 25, 2017 3:20 PM

TCU men misfire on buzzer-beater, lose to No. 12 West Virginia

By Jimmy Burch

jburch@star-telegram.com

TCU’s turnaround season in men’s basketball may or may not end with a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 19 years.

But it will conclude without a regular-season victory over a Top 25 opponent.

That became clear Saturday when the Horned Frogs fell to No. 12 West Virginia 61-60 in Schollmaier Arena. The setback marked the fifth consecutive loss for the Horned Frogs (17-12, 6-10 in Big 12), the team’s longest slide of the season. It represents another missed opportunity for a signature victory that would aid the team’s efforts to secure an at-large bid to be a part of March Madness for the first time since 1998.

The contest ended in controversial fashion, when West Virginia guard Daxter Miles sank 1 of 2 free throws after a foul was called on TCU’s Jaylen Fisher with 4.8 seconds remaining. Replays showed incidental contact, but Miles went to the line and made the game-winner.

TCU guard Desmond Bane missed an open 3-point attempt at the buzzer to seal the outcome on a day when the Frogs could not keep up with the Mountaineers during a back-and-forth second half that included 11 lead changes in the second half. It ended with Fisher scoring a team-high 18 points for the Frogs.

TCU fell on a day when forward J.D. Miller, one of the Frogs’ starters, did not play because of an undisclosed injury. A TCU spokesman said Miller took part in Friday’s practice and the ailment is not considered likely to create a long-term absence.

TCU’s remaining regular-season games will be against a pair of unranked Big 12 opponents, Kansas State (Wednesday in Fort Worth) and at Oklahoma (March 4).

TCU's Dixon on J.D. Miller injury

TCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon discusses Saturday's groin injury to forward J.D. Miller that sideline the Frogs' starter during a 61-60 loss to West Virginia. Dixon is unsure if Miller will play Wednesday against Kansas State. Video by Jimmy Burch

jburch@star-telegram.com

 

TCU's Dixon: this WVU loss is on us

TCU men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon says Saturday's 61-60 loss to West Virginia "is on us" despite a controversial late foul call on Frogs' guard Jaylen Fisher that set up the winning free throw with 4.8 seconds remaining. Video by Jimmy Burch

jburch@star-telegram.com

 

Related content

TCU

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

View more video

Sports Videos