TCU men misfire on buzzer-beater, lose to No. 12 West Virginia

TCU’s turnaround season in men’s basketball may or may not end with a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 19 years.
But it will conclude without a regular-season victory over a Top 25 opponent.
That became clear Saturday when the Horned Frogs fell to No. 12 West Virginia 61-60 in Schollmaier Arena. The setback marked the fifth consecutive loss for the Horned Frogs (17-12, 6-10 in Big 12), the team’s longest slide of the season. It represents another missed opportunity for a signature victory that would aid the team’s efforts to secure an at-large bid to be a part of March Madness for the first time since 1998.
The contest ended in controversial fashion, when West Virginia guard Daxter Miles sank 1 of 2 free throws after a foul was called on TCU’s Jaylen Fisher with 4.8 seconds remaining. Replays showed incidental contact, but Miles went to the line and made the game-winner.
TCU guard Desmond Bane missed an open 3-point attempt at the buzzer to seal the outcome on a day when the Frogs could not keep up with the Mountaineers during a back-and-forth second half that included 11 lead changes in the second half. It ended with Fisher scoring a team-high 18 points for the Frogs.
TCU fell on a day when forward J.D. Miller, one of the Frogs’ starters, did not play because of an undisclosed injury. A TCU spokesman said Miller took part in Friday’s practice and the ailment is not considered likely to create a long-term absence.
TCU’s remaining regular-season games will be against a pair of unranked Big 12 opponents, Kansas State (Wednesday in Fort Worth) and at Oklahoma (March 4).
