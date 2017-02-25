TCU’s J.D. Miller to miss game against West Virginia

TCU forward J.D. Miller, a starter who averages 7.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, will miss Saturday’s game against No. 12 West Virginia because of an undisclosed injury.
Miller, who practiced Friday, will be replaced in the starting lineup by Brandon Parrish, a senior from Arlington Seguin.
A school spokesman confirmed the situation shortly before Saturday’s tipoff and indicated that Miller’s ailment probably will not necessitate a long-term absence.
Miller will sit with teammates on the bench in today’s game between TCU (17-11, 6-9 in Big 12) and West Virginia (22-6, 10-5).
