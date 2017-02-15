TCU loses late lead, falls to Oklahoma State in battle of NCAA bubble teams

3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers Pause

1:39 Yu Darvish at ease with his surgically repaired elbow

2:23 Rangers manager says Rougned Odor has more in the tank

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

0:54 Behind the bar with a margarita master at Joe T. Garcia's

2:16 Institutional racism targeted by FWISD policy