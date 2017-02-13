TCU men’s basketball on pace for most home wins in program history

TCU heads into Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma State in Schollmaier Arena with a chance to match the most successful home season in school history if the Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-6 in Big 12) can win their remaining games in Fort Worth.
The school record for most home victories in a season is 16, set by the 2000-01 team that finished 20-11. Those Frogs, coached by Billy Tubbs, posted a 16-1 record in Fort Worth.
TCU has a 13-3 home record this season with three games remaining, including Wednesday’s 8 p.m. matchup against Oklahoma State (16-9, 5-7). If TCU can win all three, the Frogs would post 16 wins in Fort Worth, matching the most in any season in school history.
One additional victory would boost the total to 14, matching the second-highest total in school history: a 14-3 home record during the 2011-12 season. In addition to this season, TCU also recorded 13 home victories in 2004-05 and 1997-98.
“It feels good. But at the same time, that’s what I came here to do and to be a part of,” said first-year coach Jamie Dixon, a former TCU player who took over the program in March after 13 seasons at Pittsburgh. “I’m excited. I’m glad it’s happening.”
Players credit the increased success, in part, to raucous home crowds at recent games, including capacity-plus attendance figures for games against Baylor (Jan. 21) and Auburn (Jan. 28).
“It’s definitely great for us to have the home-court advantage. Because in past years, we’ve kind of lacked it,” guard Kenrich Williams said. “But this year has been great. Fans really see what we’re doing and what we’re trying to build here.”
TCU forward Vladimir Brodziansky, who leads the team in scoring (14.0 avg.), said: “It’s good to play at home, especially now that we have the crowd going. That’s always a big help. It’s like a sixth player on the court for us. It gives us energy to make a run and that’s good.”
Jimmy Burch
