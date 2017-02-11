TCU women try to keep momentum against No. 2 Baylor

After its most complete win of the season Wednesday against Texas Tech, TCU is carrying as much confidence as the Horned Frogs have had all season into one of its most difficult matchups.
No. 2 Baylor visits Schollmaier Arena at 3 p.m. Sunday with TCU (12-11, 4-8 Big 12) having gone 4-3 in its past seven Big 12 games. TCU is still looking for its first win (0-9) against the perennial Final Four contenders since joining the Big 12 in 2012.
The Lady Bears (23-2, 12-1) lost their first conference game of the season the last time out at home against Texas. It was their first loss since a November nonconference matchup at No. 1 Connecticut and their first loss in Waco since January 2014, also against Connecticut.
TCU’s guard play has carried the Frogs to their first four conference wins of the season. Point guard AJ Alix (20 points, nine assists) and Jada Butts (23 points, 10 rebounds) both stepped up against Texas Tech. The Frogs created 20 points in transition in the 76-62 win, but will need to slow down Baylor’s vaunted attack. The Bears are second in the nation in scoring 89.5 points per game and allow just 52.8 points per game, the fifth best mark in the country.
TCU women vs. Baylor
3 p.m. Sunday, ESPN2
