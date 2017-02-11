TCU men hammered by No. 6 Baylor as 3-game Big 12 win streak halted

TCU received a significant reality check Saturday in regard to its status as an NCAA Tournament participant.
The Horned Frogs, who hope to reach March Madness for the first time in 19 seasons, were hammered 70-52 by No. 6 Baylor, a team hoping to secure a top seed in this year’s tournament.
Baylor (22-3, 9-3 in Big 12) never trailed and maintained multiple leads in excess of 20 points during the second half while knocking off the Frogs (17-8, 6-6). The loss in the Ferrell Center ended TCU’s three-game winning streak against Big 12 opponents, the school’s longest in five seasons as a league member.
The Frogs have been projected as an NCAA Tournament participant by multiple outlets in the past week, with USA Today identifying the Frogs as a likely No. 8 seed. But TCU did not enhance its résumé in its most lopsided loss of the season Saturday.
Aside from freshman guard Jaylen Fisher, who scored a career-high 18 points, the remaining Frogs struggled from the field against the Bears. Baylor leaned on Johnathan Motley’s 25-point, seven-rebound effort to sweep the season series from its rival.
