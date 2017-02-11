TCU men hammered by No. 6 Baylor as 3-game Big 12 win streak halted

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title Pause

3:04 Keller girls take control of District 3-6A

1:06 Resident, dogs escape Dallas house fire in time

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

1:20 Arlington's Ditto Golf Course undergoing massive renovation

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

4:29 North Texas police help woman with surprise pregnancy announcement

3:32 Konni Burton and Chris Turner talk about funding Texas education