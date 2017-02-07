Robinson’s free throw lifts TCU men past Texas Tech

TCU guard Alex Robinson hit a free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining Tuesday night to lift the Horned Frogs past Texas Tech 62-61 in Schollmaier Arena.
The victory gave the Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) a three-game winning streak and allowed them to avenge an earlier loss to Texas Tech (16-8, 4-7) in Lubbock.
Robinson was fouled by Texas Tech guard Keenan Evans as he attempted to drive to the basket on the final possession. Evans, who finished with a game-high 20 points, missed a free throw with 13.6 seconds remaining to leave the contest tied at 60-60 and set up Robinson’s heroics.
TCU guard Jaylen Fisher led the Frogs in scoring (17 points), with forward JD Miller adding 15. Miller hit 4-of-4 shots from 3-point range in the contest.
