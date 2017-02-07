TCU returns to co-offensive coordinators, adds Dykes, Thomsen

Former Louisiana Tech and Cal head coach Sonny Dykes is joining TCU as an offensive analyst/consultant, former TCU player and Abilene Christian head coach Chris Thomsen has been added as offensive line coach, and running backs coach Curtis Luper has been made co-offensive coordinator alongside Sonny Cumbie.
The school made a formal announcement of the Dykes and Thomsen hires Tuesday. They had been reported in January, along with the move of Cumbie to offensive coordinator following the departure of Doug Meacham. TCU athletics spokesman Mark Cohen said Cumbie will continue to coach quarterbacks and Luper will contine to coach running backs.
Former offensive line coach Jarrett Anderson will slide over to coach inside receivers, Meacham’s previous responsibility.
Dykes will lend more expertise in the Air Raid style of offense TCU has used since 2014, when Meacham and Cumbie arrived as co-offensive coordinators.
“He goes all the way back to Mike Leach. He was an assistant on his staff. Knows how to throw the football. Has got great ideas,” Patterson said last week on National Signing Day. “You’ve got a young offensive coordinator, so you’ve got a guy in the room who’s going to help you with a lot of different facets.”
The offensive analyst/consultant position is not a coaching position, and analysts are not allowed to recruit. It does not count against the 10-man staff limit.
Dykes was fired at Cal on Jan. 8 after going 19-30 in four seasons. He was 22-15 as head coach at Louisiana Tech, including the 2011 Poinsettia Bowl matchup against TCU won 31-24 by the Horned Frogs.
Dykes spent three seasons (2007-09) as offensive coordinator at Arizona and seven seasons (2000-06) at Texas Tech, the last two as co-offensive coordinator.
He is the son of former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes, a 1993 Tech graduate and a three-year baseball letterman at Tech.
Thomsen, an assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Arizona State the past four years, also has Texas Tech ties. He spent 2012 as offensive line coach and was interim head coach for the Red Raiders in their bowl victory against Minnesota that season.
Before that, he spent seven seasons as head coach at Abilene Christian with a 51-21 record and six consecutive Division II playoff appearances.
Sonny Dykes was 41-45 as head coach at Louisiana Tech and Cal combined. Chris Thomsen was 51-21 as head coach at Abilene Christian.
“It’s very much a compliment to TCU, where we started, where we’re at, two former head coaches coming back here and being part of our staff,” Patterson said. “It really enhances us. I think it says a lot about TCU. I think it says a lot about them. All it can be is a win-win.”
Thomsen, who also made coaching stops at Central Arkansas and Wichita Falls High School, played football at TCU in 1988, 1989 and 1990 and baseball in 1991. As a baseball player, he led the Southwest Conference with 21 home runs and 70 runs batted in. He was drafted in the 17th round by the Oakland Athletics and played two seasons in the minor leagues.
After baseball, Thomsen played one football season at Abilene Christian, earning all-conference honors at tight end.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal science from TCU and a master’s in secondary education from ACU.
Luper spent last season as running backs coach and the previous three seasons as receivers coach. He is a former running backs coach at Auburn, on staff during its national championship season in 2010, and Oklahoma State. He began his coaching career at Stephen F. Austin, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication.
