TCU takes on struggling Texas Tech in first matchup this season

With seven games left on the regular season schedule, there is still time for TCU to climb one or two more spots in the Big 12 standings, giving the Horned Frogs a shot at a winnable first-round game in the conference tournament, which is in less than a month. If TCU is going to get that done, it’ll need to start with a win against Texas Tech on Wednesday.
The Horned Frogs (11-11, 3-8) and the Red Raiders (11-11, 3-8) come into Schollmaier Arena for the 7 p.m. game with identical records, but with arrows pointing in different directions. TCU has righted the ship somewhat lately, earning wins in three of its last six league games.
Meanwhile, Tech comes in on a five-game losing streak, enduring a run in the past two weeks through the top teams in the Big 12, similar to what TCU did to open conference play.
TCU’s AJ Alix has been one of the top point guards in the Big 12 during conference play, averaging 14.5 points and doling out more than four assists per game while bringing along a group of freshman and sophomore contributors around her. Alix had 25 points in just 27 minutes in Sunday’s win at Kansas, while center Jordan Moore was also efficient with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Moore (9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds per game) will face a tough matchup on the blocks against Tech, as the Raiders’ second leading scorer is Cedar Hill’s own Jada Terry (11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds).
Wednesday’s meeting is the first of the season between TCU and Texas Tech. TCU has won its last three matchups against Tech and is 6-3 against the Raiders since moving into the Big 12 in 2012.
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
TCU women vs. Texas Tech
7 p.m. Wednesday
