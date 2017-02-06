TCU’s stock, confidence rising heading into Texas Tech rematch

If traded on the New York Stock Exchange, shares in the TCU men’s basketball program would be a hot stock this week.
The Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-5 in Big 12) are coming off consecutive victories for the first time in three weeks heading into Tuesday’s matchup against Texas Tech (16-7, 4-6) at 8 p.m. in Schollmaier Arena. The team’s shooting percentage is up, with the Frogs riding a streak of three consecutive games above the 50-percent mark from the field for the first time since February 2001.
Also on the rise: the team’s RPI ranking, which stood at No. 42 following weekend games. If TCU can remain in that neighborhood when at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament are distributed, the Horned Frogs will be well-positioned for their first taste of March Madness since 1998.
“That’s been the goal since Day One,” guard Alex Robinson said of a possible NCAA tournament berth for a team coming off a 12-21 season marked by a coaching change. “This isn’t about rebuilding. It’s about winning now. … We know we can do it. We have the talent.”
Placed in the rear-view mirror and theoretically stricken from the memory banks is any emotional residue from a recent four-game losing streak marked by a shooting slump from the perimeter that threatened to undo the Frogs’ stellar 14-3 start before last week’s victories over Kansas State (86-80 in overtime) and Texas (78-63).
“We’ve responded. It’s a week later,” said first-year coach Jamie Dixon, reflecting on what may be remembered as the defining week in a turnaround season. “We’ve got to play with confidence when we’re shooting the ball well or not shooting the ball well.”
During the last two games, TCU has done that while recording a key road victory at K-State and securing the school’s first season sweep of the Longhorns in conference play in 30 years. For Dixon and the Frogs, the rsurge is an attitude-adjuster and perhaps a season-changer.
“It’s a really good feeling,” Dixon said. “We’re playing better now.”
But in the balanced Big 12, TCU has seen humility can be just one result away. The top three teams in the conference standings (Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia) all lost home games Saturday to unranked opponents.
This isn’t about rebuilding. It’s about winning now … We know we can do it. We have the talent.
TCU guard Alex Robinson, on the team’s goal to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1998
TCU’s recent slide began Jan. 18 with a 75-69 road loss to Texas Tech. The Frogs’ struggles from the perimeter began in that contest, and they made only 20 of 78 shots from beyond the arc (25.7 percent) during consecutive league losses to Tech, Baylor and Oklahoma State.
But the shooters have broken through in recent contests, with TCU connecting on 47.4 percent of its long-range jumpers (18-of-38) during victories over K-State and Texas. TCU also reached the 20-assist mark in both contests, with key contributions from guards Robinson and Jaylen Fisher, while committing only 10 turnovers in the win over Texas.
To Dixon, it is no coincidence that both of his primary ball-handlers are now seeing league opponents for the second time as newcomers to the TCU program. Both have raised the level of their games accordingly.
Jaylen is getting better and better and playing smarter and smarter. I told him after that after the (Texas) game.
TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon, on a recent conversation with freshman point guard Jaylen Fisher
Robinson, a Texas A&M transfer and Mansfield Timberview product, had 17 points and eight assists against Texas. Fisher, a freshman, had 12 points and five assists. Although they combined for seven turnovers, the duo made 12-of-22 shots from the field, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. That equates to winning basketball from the perimeter in Dixon’s book.
“Jaylen is getting better and better and playing smarter and smarter,” Dixon said. “I told him after that after the (Texas) game. The numbers aren’t what would stand out. But he was more solid defensively. He split a double-team (against the press) like it was no bother. It was good to see.
“Our guards are going to have some turnovers because we let them do a lot of things. We rely on them to create shots for a lot of guys. So we’re going to have to play through the mistakes. For the most part, we haven’t had them (the last two games).”
If the Frogs can continue to minimize mistakes and make timely 3-point shots, Dixon likes the team’s postseason potential. That was not the case in March, when he took over the program after leading Pittsburgh to 11 NCAA tournaments the past 13 seasons.
“When we first got here, I had a lot of concerns. But once we got everybody here, the group of 13, and when it got to August, we felt really good about this team,” Dixon said. “I started saying, ‘We can get to the tournament. We’re playing for a league championship.’”
TCU takes its next step in quest of that title Tuesday, with its stock value clearly on the rise.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
TCU men vs. Texas Tech
Tuesday, 8 p.m., Schollmaier Arena, ESPNEWS
