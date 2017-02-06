TCU’s stock, confidence rising heading into Texas Tech rematch

1:01 TCU's Jamie Dixon: 'We're just getting better, and that's what you want' Pause

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

3:09 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on learning of his Hall of Fame induction.

1:46 Mavs roared back into the playoff race

1:48 Mavs agree with Ferrell on two-year contract

2:34 TCU retires jersey of standout Kurt Thomas

1:40 Texas Rangers truck loaded up and headed for spring training

0:49 Aledo signing day

0:49 Arlington Heights DB Darius Williams with the one-handed INT