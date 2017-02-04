TCU

TCU Frogs slam Texas, sweep Longhorns for first time in 30 years

TCU turned back the clock and turned up the heat in the Horned Frogs’ pursuit of an NCAA Tournament berth Saturday in Schollmaier Arena.

The Horned Frogs knocked off Texas, 78-63, to complete the first season sweep of the Longhorns in 30 years by the men’s basketball program. Forward Vladimir Brodziansky led the charge for TCU (16-7, 5-5 in Big 12) with a team-high 18 points as the Frogs secured their fifth win of the season against a conference opponent, the most in any of the school’s five seasons as a Big 12 member.

The Frogs put away Texas (9-14, 3-7) with a late second-half surge on Retro Rewind day, which also included retirement of the No. 40 uniform worm by former Horned Frogs’ standout Kurt Thomas, an All-America performer in 1995 who went on to play 18 seasons in the NBA.

Guards Alex Robinson (17 points, 8 assists) and Jaylen Fisher (12 points, 5 assists) joined Brodziansky in double digits.

TCU, which entered its first season under coach Jamie Dixon with a record of 8-64 against Big 12 opponents, also defeated the Longhorns 64-61 on Jan. 11 in Austin. By claiming Saturday’s rematch, TCU swept its first season basketball series from Texas since Southwest Conference days, when Dixon was a senior on a team that prevailed 52-37 in Fort Worth (Jan. 19, 1987) and 70-54 in Austin (Feb. 18, 1987).

During the final 90 seconds of the contest, with the Frogs clinging to a double-digit lead, the TCU student section began chanting, “Just like football.”

TCU won the latest football meeting between the teams, 31-9, in Austin on Nov. 25, 2016.

