TCU to retire Kurt Thomas’ jersey during Texas game

The jersey of former TCU basketball player Kurt Thomas, a four-year standout who was an All-American during the 1995 season, will be retired by the school during Saturday’s game against Texas in Schollmaier Arena (noon, ESPNEWS) as part of a Retro Rewind afternoon. TCU also will be wearing a replica of the uniforms work by Horned Frogs’ teams from the years 1949-50 until 1963-64 with the word “Frogs” written in script on the front.
Thomas, a Dallas native, averaged 28.9 points and 14.6 rebounds per game for the Frogs during his senior season. He was selected as the No. 10 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft after finishing his TCU career with 1,512 points (seventh on the school’s career list) and 782 rebounds (eighth). Thomas will speak to the crowd at halftime and his jersey will be unveiled in section 201.
TCU (15-7, 4-5 in Big 12) will be shooting for its third consecutive sellout during Saturday’s contest against the Longhorns (9-13, 3-6). The school has averaged 6,180 fans per game in Schollmaier Arena (capacity: 6,700), including an overflow crowd of 7,276 for a Jan. 21 contest against Baylor that began the sellout streak.
In addition, coaching staffs from Texas and TCU will wear blue puzzle pieces on their shirts or lapels in support of the Autism Speaks initiative. The fourth-year program, supported by college basketball coaches, is designed to raise awareness for the struggles of families with autistic children. Autism is a behavioral disorder that affects one in every 68 children.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
