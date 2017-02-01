TCU

February 1, 2017 10:13 AM

TCU football Signing Day list

By Carlos Mendez

Here are the players who have signed with the Horned Frogs.

Position

Name

School

DT

Corey Bethley

Katy

LB

Alex Bush

Cerritos (Calif.) College

DE

Dennis Collins

West Monroe (La.)

DL

Terrell Cooper

Lindale

CB

Noah Daniels

League City Clear Creek

WR

Al’Dontre Davis

Lutcher (La.)

DT

George Ellis III

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage

OL

Wes Harris

Aledo

S

Kerry Johnson

Houston Westfield

TE

Coy McMillon

Abilene

ATH

Nijeel Meeking

Farmerville (La.) Union Parish

WR

Jalen Reagor

Waxahachie

QB

Shawn Robinson

DeSoto

WR

Kenedy Snell

Waxahachie

S

Garret Wallow

River Ridge (La.) John Curtis

OL

Quazzel White

Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln

TE

Christian Williams

Fullerton (Calif.) College

DT

Ezra Tu’ua

Wilmington (Calif.) Los Angeles Harbor College

ATH

Lakendrick VanZandt

Henderson

TCU

