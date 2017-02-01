TCU football Signing Day list

Here are the players who have signed with the Horned Frogs.
Position
Name
School
DT
Corey Bethley
Katy
LB
Alex Bush
Cerritos (Calif.) College
DE
Dennis Collins
West Monroe (La.)
DL
Terrell Cooper
Lindale
CB
Noah Daniels
League City Clear Creek
WR
Al’Dontre Davis
Lutcher (La.)
DT
George Ellis III
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage
OL
Wes Harris
Aledo
S
Kerry Johnson
Houston Westfield
TE
Coy McMillon
Abilene
ATH
Nijeel Meeking
Farmerville (La.) Union Parish
WR
Jalen Reagor
Waxahachie
QB
Shawn Robinson
DeSoto
WR
Kenedy Snell
Waxahachie
S
Garret Wallow
River Ridge (La.) John Curtis
OL
Quazzel White
Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln
TE
Christian Williams
Fullerton (Calif.) College
DT
Ezra Tu’ua
Wilmington (Calif.) Los Angeles Harbor College
ATH
Lakendrick VanZandt
Henderson
