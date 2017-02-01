TCU football Signing Day list

12:47 Titletown, TX, epilogue: Always a Bearcat Pause

1:26 Jimmy Johnson on Belichick, Brady

0:54 Former ACU star Taylor Gabriel on his "Turbo" nickname and chances of being X factor

0:42 Jimmy Johnson talks Super Bowl 51

1:07 Eastern Hills basketball flexes muscle

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

2:21 Community leaders call for officer firing and mayor to step down

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo