TCU football recruit will announce choice at gravesite

Four-star high school defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis of Monroe, La., will make college decision known Tuesday afternoon.
The Under Armour All-American says he has narrowed his choice to three schools — Alabama, LSU and TCU.
The big announcement, however, won’t be coming at a school assembly or, heaven forbid, a hot tub or while jumping out of an airplane, as others regrettably have done.
Mathis, instead, will make his choice known at the gravesite where Tyrell Cameron is buried. Cameron, 16, died in September, 2015, after breaking his neck while covering a punt for his Franklin Parish High School team.
Mathis attends neighboring Neville High. Cameron’s death shook schools and communities throughout northeast Louisiana.
Mathis, 6-4 and 280 pounds, is ranked by most online recruiting sites as Louisiana’s top defensive lineman recruit and among the top 10 nationally.
He made his final official visit — to TCU — last weekend.
