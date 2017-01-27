Del Conte says TCU basketball crowd ‘was just a matter of time’

1:34 Mississippi State WR Fred Ross: Not surprised Dak Prescott took 'league by storm' Pause

1:25 TCU's Dixon explains why he likes Big 12-SEC Challenge

1:20 TCU baseball is back in season

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:23 FWPD chief: ‘I can’t say I made the best initial decision’ after viral arrest video

3:36 Charges dropped against Jacqueline Craig and daughter in viral video; neighbor to be charged with assault

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest