TCU rallies from early deficit but Oklahoma State roars late

Another slow start from the field by TCU shooters contributed heavily to another road loss in Big 12 play for a team that finds itself staring at its longest losing streak of the season after Monday’s 89-76 setback against Oklahoma State.
The Horned Frogs (14-6, 3-5 Big 12), who never led in the contest, watched the Cowboys (12-8, 2-6) surge to a 6-0 lead in the first three minutes and pull away with a second-half surge after TCU tied the contest on three occasions, the last at 51-51 with 10:39 remaining.
TCU unleashed forward Vladimir Brodziansky (20 points, 6 rebounds during the second half and guard/forward Kenrich Williams contributed another double-double performance (20 points, 12 rebounds).
But OSU more than compensated with guard Jawun Evans, who poured in a game-high 27 points and connected on 11-of-17 shots from the field. Evans and Jeffrey Carroll were the catalysts during a second-half run that broke open a 61-59 game.
OSU eventually built a 16-point during the waning minutes while sending TCU to its third loss in the past five days. TCU has fallen to Texas Tech, No. 6 Baylor and Oklahoma State in that stretch. Until this three-game losing streak, TCU had not lost consecutive games under first-year coach Jamie Dixon.
OSU has won two in a row after starting Big 12 play with a six-game losing streak against league opponents.
TCU returns to action Saturday in Fort Worth against Auburn, the Frogs’ final nonconference game of the regular season that is part of this year’s Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
OKLAHOMA ST. 89, TCU 76
TCU (14-6): Brodziansky 5-10 9-10 20, K.Williams 7-10 4-4 20, Robinson 3-8 6-6 13, B.Parrish 0-6 1-2 1, Fisher 3-7 0-0 7, Shepherd 3-4 0-0 6, Washburn 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 1-7 2-2 5, Bane 1-4 0-0 2, M.Williams 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 22-24 76.
OKLAHOMA ST. (12-8): Hammonds 1-4 4-4 6, Solomon 3-4 2-2 8, Forte 4-10 0-0 9, Evans 11-17 3-3 27, Carroll 5-6 8-8 19, McGriff 0-1 0-0 0, Averette 3-7 0-0 6, Dziagwa 0-0 0-0 0, Waters 0-1 0-0 0, Dillard 3-7 3-4 10, N’Guessan 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 32-59 20-21 89.
Halftime—Oklahoma St. 32-29. 3-Point Goals—TCU 6-26 (K.Williams 2-5, Brodziansky 1-2, Robinson 1-3, Miller 1-3, Fisher 1-5, Bane 0-1, M.Williams 0-3, B.Parrish 0-4), Oklahoma St. 5-15 (Evans 2-4, Carroll 1-1, Dillard 1-2, Forte 1-6, Hammonds 0-1, McGriff 0-1). Fouled Out—Hammonds, Robinson. Rebounds—TCU 31 (K.Williams 12), Oklahoma St. 26 (Carroll 10). Assists—TCU 10 (Robinson, Fisher 3), Oklahoma St. 13 (Evans 8). Total Fouls—TCU 20, Oklahoma St. 18.
