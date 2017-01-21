Frogs fade late against No. 6 Baylor in sold-out Schollmaier

TCU sold out its arena and revved up the crowd Saturday night in Schollmaier Arena.
But a late surge by No. 6 Baylor, with heavy doses of point guard Manu Lecomte in crunch time, proved to be the deciding factor that carried the Bears across the finish line 62-53 in a contest that featured 13 lead changes in the second half.
Lecomte finished with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, including two big ones down the stretch, to help the Bears (18-1, 6-1 Big 12) outlast the Frogs (14-5, 3-4) on a night when TCU held the lead, 48-47, with 5:22 to play.
But the Bears rallied late and the Horned Frogs, led by the double-double efforts of Vladimir Brodziansky (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Kenrich Williams (16 points, 12 rebounds), could not keep pace down the stretch.
TCU plays its next game Monday at Oklahoma State.
Comments