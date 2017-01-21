TCU

January 21, 2017 9:14 PM

Frogs fade late against No. 6 Baylor in sold-out Schollmaier

By Jimmy Burch

jburch@star-telegram.com

TCU sold out its arena and revved up the crowd Saturday night in Schollmaier Arena.

But a late surge by No. 6 Baylor, with heavy doses of point guard Manu Lecomte in crunch time, proved to be the deciding factor that carried the Bears across the finish line 62-53 in a contest that featured 13 lead changes in the second half.

Lecomte finished with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, including two big ones down the stretch, to help the Bears (18-1, 6-1 Big 12) outlast the Frogs (14-5, 3-4) on a night when TCU held the lead, 48-47, with 5:22 to play.

But the Bears rallied late and the Horned Frogs, led by the double-double efforts of Vladimir Brodziansky (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Kenrich Williams (16 points, 12 rebounds), could not keep pace down the stretch.

TCU plays its next game Monday at Oklahoma State.

Related content

TCU

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

View more video

Sports Videos