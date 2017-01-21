TCU student section filled hour before game against Baylor

TCU students filled the seats in the designated student sections at Schollmaier Arena almost an hour before Saturday night’s scheduled tipoff between the Horned Frogs and No. 6 Baylor.
The contest, announced Wednesday as a sellout, drew the loudest and largest crowd of the season at the 6,700-seat arena. The previous high had been an announced crowd of 6,579 for the Frogs’ 86-80 loss to then-No. 3 Kansas on Dec. 30.
But many of the fans at the Kansas game were Jayhawks’ fans who made their presence felt almost as prominently as Frogs’ fans that night. The Saturday crowd had a decidedly pro-TCU flavor to it.
The game was a national telecast on ESPNU.
