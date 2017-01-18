TCU men thwarted in Lubbock by hot-starting Texas Tech

TCU’s two-game winning streak against Big 12 opponents, the Horned Frogs’ longest during five seasons as a conference member, could not withstand Texas Tech’s hot start and home-court swagger Wednesday night.
The Red Raiders, undefeated in United Supermarkets Arena this season, made their first seven shots — five from the field, two from the foul line — while building a quick double-digit lead and withstood a second-half rally by TCU to knock off the Horned Frogs 75-69.
TCU (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) took a handful of brief, second-half leads as forward Vladimir Brodziansky (22 points, six rebounds) spurred the offense. But Tech (14-4, 3-3) managed to close things out down the stretch to raise its home record to 12-0 this season.
After TCU tied the game at 64-64, the Frogs missed five consecutive shots while Tech went on a 6-0 run to take control. Keenan Evans led Tech with 20 points.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
TCU (14-4): Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Brodziansky 9-13 2-2 22, K.Williams 6-14 3-5 16, Fisher 1-3 0-0 3, Robinson 5-11 0-0 11, Shepherd 0-2 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 0-2 0, Bane 3-7 0-0 6, J.Parrish 0-1 0-0 0, M.Williams 2-3 0-0 6, B.Parrish 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 28-59 5-9 69.
TEXAS TECH (14-4): Smith 7-13 5-6 19, Gray 5-9 7-10 18, Livingston 2-6 0-0 5, Evans 5-9 8-8 20, Thomas 2-4 3-3 8, Temple 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 1-4 2-2 5, Stevenson 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 22-47 25-31 75.
Halftime—Texas Tech 41-33. 3-Point Goals—TCU 8-27 (Brodziansky 2-2, M.Williams 2-3, Fisher 1-3, B.Parrish 1-3, K.Williams 1-5, Robinson 1-5, J.Parrish 0-1, Miller 0-1, Bane 0-4), Texas Tech 6-14 (Evans 2-4, Gray 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Livingston 1-3, Ross 1-3). Fouled Out—Bane. Rebounds—TCU 28 (Robinson 8), Texas Tech 26 (Smith 7). Assists—TCU 12 (Robinson 9), Texas Tech 12 (Smith, Evans 3). Total Fouls—TCU 25, Texas Tech 11. Technicals—TCU team. A—10,052 (15,098).
