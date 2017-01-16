TCU narrowly misses spot in AP men’s basketball poll

TCU received some votes but remained unranked in Monday’s updated Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll. The Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 in Big 12) received 29 voting points from pollsters, the highest total among teams left out of the poll.
It marked the third week TCU has been mentioned on ballots and, with a No. 26 placement among poll-getters, marked the closest brush this season with a national ranking. No. 25 Maryland (16-2) had 121 voting points. TCU also received 10 voting points in the coaches poll, which would have been good for a No. 31 placement if the poll extended that far.
TCU heads into Wednesday’s game at Texas Tech (13-4, 2-3) after posting victories over Texas and Iowa State last week. After Saturday’s 84-77 victory over Iowa State, TCU coach Jamie Dixon stressed that the Horned Frogs, a 12-21 team last season, do not need to look at the polls to embrace their potential.
“I know we’re good,” Dixon said. “What that means as far as rankings and stuff, I don’t get too much into it.”
