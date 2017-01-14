TCU knocks off Iowa State 84-77 behind Brodziansky

TCU forward Vladimir Brodziansky scored a game-high 25 points and added 14 rebounds in helping the Horned Frogs knock off Iowa State, 84-77, Saturday in Schollmaier Arena.
The victory allowed TCU (14-3, 3-2 in Big 12) to record its latest milestone in a turnaround season filled with them under first-year men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon. By knocking off Iowa State, TCU finally cracked the .500 mark in league play for the first time in any season as a Big 12 member. The Frogs, who hold a combined 11-66 mark in conference play since joining the league for the 2012-13 season, broke open a close game against Iowa State (11-5, 3-2) midway through the second half to record consecutive victories in league play for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
TCU defeated Texas, 64-61, in Wednesday’s matchup in Austin and can record its first three-game winning streak as a Big 12 member next week at Texas Tech.
In addition to Brodziansky’s breakout performance, the Frogs benefitted from a double-double by Kenrich Williams (13 points, 13 rebounds), a 15-point effort off the bench from guard Brandon Parrish and a season-high 11 assists by point guard Jaylen Fisher.
