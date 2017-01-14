TCU

TCU football adds 12th recruiting commitment with Florida defensive tackle

Defensive tackle George Ellis III from talent-rich Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High School, has committed to play for TCU, recruiting websites reported.

The three-star recruit was TCU’s 12th commitment. National Signing Day is Feb. 1, when oral pledges can first become binding.

Ellis is listed at 6-foot-2, 287 pounds, and would give the Horned Frogs the size they lacked in the interior defensive line.

Scout.com has Ellis as the South’s 19th-ranked defensive tackle and 64th-ranked defensive tackle nationally.

The recruiting website said TCU won out over South Florida and Rutgers among a dozen other offers for Ellis.

“They have a great all-around program, especially academics,” Ellis told Scout. “I know it’s the best choice for me right now because I have a great relationship with their coaching staff.

“They tend to put guys in the NFL, and that’s one of my goals.”

