TCU football adds 12th recruiting commitment with Florida defensive tackle

Defensive tackle George Ellis III from talent-rich Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage High School, has committed to play for TCU, recruiting websites reported.
The three-star recruit was TCU’s 12th commitment. National Signing Day is Feb. 1, when oral pledges can first become binding.
Ellis is listed at 6-foot-2, 287 pounds, and would give the Horned Frogs the size they lacked in the interior defensive line.
Scout.com has Ellis as the South’s 19th-ranked defensive tackle and 64th-ranked defensive tackle nationally.
The recruiting website said TCU won out over South Florida and Rutgers among a dozen other offers for Ellis.
“They have a great all-around program, especially academics,” Ellis told Scout. “I know it’s the best choice for me right now because I have a great relationship with their coaching staff.
“They tend to put guys in the NFL, and that’s one of my goals.”
Comments