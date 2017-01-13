McMahon to receive 2017 O’Brien Legends Award in FW

Jim McMahon, a former Chicago Bears’ standout who won the 1981 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award while playing in college at Brigham Young, will be honored again in Fort Worth in February.
McMahon was selected Friday as winner of the 2017 Davey O’Brien Legends Award, given annually to a quarterback who has made significant contributions to football on and off the field. McMahon, a 1999 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, led the Bears to a Super Bowl title during the 1985 season and finished his professional career with 18,148 passing yards and 100 touchdowns.
Also among the honorees at the Feb. 20 dinner at the Fort Worth Club will be Scott Murray, a longtime Dallas-Fort Worth sportscaster who spent 22 years at KXAS/Ch. 5. Murray, now the chairman/CEO of Murray Media, will receive the Charles Ringler Founder’s Award for his service to the Davey O’Brien Foundation. Murray is a frequent emcee at corporate and charitable events in D-FW, including the annual O’Brien Award dinner.
Rounding out the list of honorees in Fort Worth will be former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who led the Tigers to the national championship with Monday’s 35-31 victory over Alabama, and the winner of the Davey O’Brien High School Scholarship, who is yet to be named.
Watson, winner of the 2016 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award given annually to the top quarterback in college football, also won the honor in 2015. The award is named for the quarterback who led TCU to the 1938 national championship. Watson, a junior last season, has decided to forego his senior season and make himself available in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
Comments