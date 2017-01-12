TCU co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham leaves for Kansas

Doug Meacham has left TCU for Kansas, where he will coordinate the Jayhawks’ offense, KU coach David Beaty announced Thursday.
Meacham had spent the past three seasons as the Horned Frogs’ co-offensive coordinator with Sonny Cumbie, where the Air Raid offensive was one of the nation’s best.
Meacham will also coach the receivers at Kansas.
“I am thrilled to be adding someone of the caliber of Doug Meacham to our staff,” said Beaty, in a written statement. “Doug is someone I have admired for quite some time for his creativity on the offensive side of the ball. I have had to go up against him several times and it was always a huge challenge because of his ability to direct an offense. I am incredibly thankful to have him on our staff moving forward.”
TCU offense averaged 31 points and 463.2 yards per game in 2016.
