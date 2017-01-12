TCU co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham leaves for Kansas

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Pause

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

0:37 TCU's Dixon on win over Texas

12:47 Titletown, TX, epilogue: Always a Bearcat

1:00 Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett heaps praise on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

0:21 TCU's Brodziansky on road win at Texas

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:28 Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on head coach Jason Garrett and the parable of peas and Jello