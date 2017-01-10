With only 11 pledges, TCU making late push with scholarship offers

At only 11 commitments with three weeks let before National Signing Day, TCU is making a push with scholarship offers.
Seven players posted on Twitter or Instagram last week that they had received offers from the Horned Frogs, and activity could pick up with a dead period expiring Wednesday and three weekends available for official visits between now and National Signing Day, Feb. 1.
“They always find a way to get to the number, or usually close to the number, they’re going to get to,” said Billy Wessels, publisher of PurpleMenace.com on the Rivals.com network.
TCU had another scholarship open when quarterback Foster Sawyer transferred to Stephen F. Austin.
It could end up easily being a class between 18 and 20. As long as they get to where they have the maximum of 85 scholarships, they’re going to be fine.
Since last week, TCU has offered three junior-college defensive tackles: Fua Leilua of Snow College in Utah, Josh Curry of Arizona Western and Kamilo Tongamoa of Merced College in California. All are 300 pounds or heavier, a sign of the commitment TCU is making to getting bigger.
The Frogs also sent offers to four-star receiver LC Greenwood of Garland Lakeview Centennial, offensive tackle Eleasah Anderson of Alief Elsik, defensive tackle Austin Faoliu of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei and defensive end Tyree Johnson of Washington, D.C.’s St. John’s College High.
Only Anderson is uncommitted.
Leilua and Greenwood are Oklahoma State pledges, Tongamoa is an Iowa State recruit, Johnson is committed to Texas A&M, Curry is committed to Arkansas State, and Faoliu is committed to Arizona.
Extremely Grateful and humbled to have been offered a scholarship to play football at TCU #HornedFrogs #BigXII pic.twitter.com/jBXRA9r1um— Fua Leilua (@jlei44) January 6, 2017
I am So Blessed with this Oppurtunity to receive my 29th offer from Texas Christian University!!!!! #GoFrogs #CarterBoys17 @VYPEHouston pic.twitter.com/61FRPCyCwb— Eleasah Anderson (@EleasahAnderson) January 6, 2017
“This time of the year is crazy because it becomes almost as much keeping a guy as it is finding a guy,” said Jeremy Clark, publisher of HornedFrogBlitz.com on the 247Sports.com network. “January, it’s always other schools coming in late on recruits and you’ve got other recruits who might be taking visits. It could end up easily being a class between 18 and 20. As long as they get to where they have the maximum of 85 scholarships, they’re going to be fine.”
Blessed to receive an offer from TCU!!!#AG2G #HORNEDFROGS #PURPLERAIN pic.twitter.com/UnasymqThI— Austin Faoliu (@Faoliu_10) January 6, 2017
TCU enters the week at No. 51 in the 247Sports national rankings, tied for 52nd by Scout.com’s rankings and 60th on the Rivals.com list. Josh Harvey of Scout.com said in December that that is largely because of the low number of commits.
TCU is coming off its best-ranked recruiting class ever, a composite No. 21 rating.
Honored to receive an offer from TCU pic.twitter.com/I69W7Ly1L0— LC Greenwood (@Lc_Greenwood) January 6, 2017
“They’ve got their hands in with a few top-name prospects,” Clark said. “I don’t know how they’re going to finish with them. If they can only land 17 kids this class, I don’t think it’s going to be one of those classes where they reached on kids.”
