Texas’ college teams shut out of final AP football poll

The stunning shutout became official Tuesday morning.

For the first time in 49 years, no college football teams from Texas were included in The Associated Press’ postseason poll when the final Top 25 rankings for the 2016 season were tabulated.

The closest the Lone Star State came to a ranked team among its 12 FBS programs was Houston (9-4), a 34-10 loser to San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Cougars were the only team from the state to receive any votes from the AP panel. Houston received eight points from AP voters, which would have placed the team in a tie for 37th nationally with Temple and North Carolina if the rankings extended that far. A total of 42 different schools appeared on at least one of the 60 ballots.

Until Tuesday, the last time the state of Texas failed to place at least one team in the final AP college football poll of the season occurred in 1967, when the poll ranked only a Top 10.

Since the AP expanded its poll to a Top 20 in 1968, and later to a Top 25 in 1989, there has been at least one team from the Lone Star State in the postseason rankings in every season. Among the nation’s 128 Division I football programs, no state fields more major-college teams than Texas (12).

Based on voting totals from past seasons, this is the first time since the advent of the AP poll in 1936 that no school from Texas finished among the top 25 vote-getters in the final poll of the season.

As a group, the state’s 12 FBS programs finished with a combined record of 65-85 this season. That included a 1-5 record in bowl games, with Baylor (7-6) emerging as the lone postseason victor. In addition to Houston, other teams to lose bowl games included TCU (6-7), North Texas (5-8), Texas A&M (8-5) and UTSA (6-7).

Six major-college programs failed to earn bowl bids this season: Texas (5-7), Texas Tech (5-7), SMU (5-7), UTEP (4-8), Rice (3-9) and Texas State (2-10).