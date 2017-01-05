Dixon pleased with TCU’s resiliency in close games

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon said he is pleased by the resiliency his team has shown this season in regard to rebounding from losses. The Horned Frogs (12-2, 1-1 in Big 12) have yet to lose consecutive games this season after rallying for Tuesday’s 60-57 victory over Oklahoma, a Final Four team last season.
The victory over OU marked one of five games between Big 12 teams decided on the last possession this week. To remain a contender in the league race, Dixon said TCU must continue to show resiliency in road environments, starting with Saturday’s game at No. 7 West Virginia (12-2, 1-1). The Frogs are 4-1 in games decided by single-digit margins this season.
“It’s something you’ve got to be really good at, especially in this league. Someone’s going to lose some close ones and how you respond is going to be huge,” Dixon said during Tuesday’s teleconference with Big 12 coaches.
Dixon called the comeback victory over OU “a good win” on a night when the offense struggled to get in rhythm and the Frogs shot just 42.9 percent from the field. But TCU persevered with defense, holding the Sooners to 25 percent shooting in the second half (7-of-28) and 37.1 percent for the game.
“The offense didn’t flow. But you’ve got to get used to playing through some things,” Dixon said. “When you don’t make shots, how does that affect other things? I think it did impact us offensively and defensively early. Hopefully, we recognize the defense has got to be there consistently and we’re not going down and we can build from there. It’s a good win and I’m excited for our fans.”
Jimmy Burch
