TCU

January 3, 2017 10:13 PM

TCU rallies past Oklahoma for 12th win, matching last season’s total

By Jimmy Burch

jburch@star-telegram.com

TCU recorded its most eye-opening victory in a turnaround men’s basketball season Tuesday night by knocking off Oklahoma, a participant in last year’s Final Four, 60-57 in Schollmaier Arena.

Alex Robinson scored a team-high 18 points in helping the Horned Frogs (12-2, 1-1 in Big 12) rebound from last week’s 86-80 loss to No. 3 Kansas in the team’s conference opener. By securing the team’s 12th win of the season under first-year coach Jamie Dixon, TCU matched last year’s win total under predecessor Trent Johnson. The Frogs, in their fifth season as a Big 12 member, finally reached the .500 mark in a season during conference play.

TCU opened its first four Big 12 seasons with at least two consecutive league losses and owns a combined 9-65 mark since joining the league. But victory No. 9 as a Big 12 member proved to be a big one, with the Frogs erasing a nine-point deficit over the final 14:02 to secure the triumph.

TCU recorded a season-high 13 blocked shots in the contest.

Oklahoma (6-7, 0-2) dropped its fifth consecutive game and played for a third consecutive contest without guard Jordan Woodard, who is out with an undisclosed illness. Woodard, a senior, leads the Sooners in scoring (17.6 points) and is a fourth-year starter.

OKLAHOMA (6-7): Lattin 3-3 0-1 6, Doolittle 3-6 2-4 8, J.Shepherd 0-4 0-0 0, Odomes 2-8 1-2 5, James 1-10 1-2 3, Buford 1-2 0-0 2, Freeman 4-6 0-0 10, McNeace 1-4 0-0 2, McGusty 4-11 2-2 11, Strong-Moore 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 23-62 6-11 57.

TCU (12-2): Brodziansky 1-2 2-2 4, Miller 1-4 1-2 3, K.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 7-13 2-2 18, Fisher 2-7 2-3 6, Washburn 0-1 0-0 0, K.Shepherd 3-3 2-2 8, M.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Bane 4-7 0-1 9, B.Parrish 2-7 4-6 10. Totals 21-49 13-18 60.

Halftime—Oklahoma 38-34. 3-Point Goals—Oklahoma 5-16 (Freeman 2-3, Strong-Moore 2-5, McGusty 1-3, Buford 0-1, J.Shepherd 0-1, James 0-3), TCU 5-17 (Robinson 2-4, B.Parrish 2-6, Bane 1-1, M.Williams 0-1, Fisher 0-2, Miller 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma 26 (Doolittle 6), TCU 31 (Bane, K.Williams 6). Assists—Oklahoma 13 (J.Shepherd, Odomes, McGusty 3), TCU 11 (Robinson 6). Total Fouls—Oklahoma 17, TCU 12.

Related content

TCU

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

View more video

Sports Videos