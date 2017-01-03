TCU rallies past Oklahoma for 12th win, matching last season’s total

TCU recorded its most eye-opening victory in a turnaround men’s basketball season Tuesday night by knocking off Oklahoma, a participant in last year’s Final Four, 60-57 in Schollmaier Arena.
Alex Robinson scored a team-high 18 points in helping the Horned Frogs (12-2, 1-1 in Big 12) rebound from last week’s 86-80 loss to No. 3 Kansas in the team’s conference opener. By securing the team’s 12th win of the season under first-year coach Jamie Dixon, TCU matched last year’s win total under predecessor Trent Johnson. The Frogs, in their fifth season as a Big 12 member, finally reached the .500 mark in a season during conference play.
TCU opened its first four Big 12 seasons with at least two consecutive league losses and owns a combined 9-65 mark since joining the league. But victory No. 9 as a Big 12 member proved to be a big one, with the Frogs erasing a nine-point deficit over the final 14:02 to secure the triumph.
TCU recorded a season-high 13 blocked shots in the contest.
Oklahoma (6-7, 0-2) dropped its fifth consecutive game and played for a third consecutive contest without guard Jordan Woodard, who is out with an undisclosed illness. Woodard, a senior, leads the Sooners in scoring (17.6 points) and is a fourth-year starter.
OKLAHOMA (6-7): Lattin 3-3 0-1 6, Doolittle 3-6 2-4 8, J.Shepherd 0-4 0-0 0, Odomes 2-8 1-2 5, James 1-10 1-2 3, Buford 1-2 0-0 2, Freeman 4-6 0-0 10, McNeace 1-4 0-0 2, McGusty 4-11 2-2 11, Strong-Moore 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 23-62 6-11 57.
TCU (12-2): Brodziansky 1-2 2-2 4, Miller 1-4 1-2 3, K.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 7-13 2-2 18, Fisher 2-7 2-3 6, Washburn 0-1 0-0 0, K.Shepherd 3-3 2-2 8, M.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Bane 4-7 0-1 9, B.Parrish 2-7 4-6 10. Totals 21-49 13-18 60.
Halftime—Oklahoma 38-34. 3-Point Goals—Oklahoma 5-16 (Freeman 2-3, Strong-Moore 2-5, McGusty 1-3, Buford 0-1, J.Shepherd 0-1, James 0-3), TCU 5-17 (Robinson 2-4, B.Parrish 2-6, Bane 1-1, M.Williams 0-1, Fisher 0-2, Miller 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma 26 (Doolittle 6), TCU 31 (Bane, K.Williams 6). Assists—Oklahoma 13 (J.Shepherd, Odomes, McGusty 3), TCU 11 (Robinson 6). Total Fouls—Oklahoma 17, TCU 12.
