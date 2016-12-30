Kyle Hicks finishes as TCU leader in yards, catches, touchdowns

TCU’s Kyle Hicks reached a milestone for running backs Friday during the Liberty Bowl.
The junior from Arlington Martin went over 1,000 yards with his 88-yard output against Georgia, giving TCU back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the first time in more than a decade.
Aaron Green had 1,272 last season.
Hicks finished at 1,042, averaging 5.1 yards with a team-high 12 touchdowns. He led the Horned Frogs in rushing against Georgia during the 31-23 loss.
Hicks also led the team in receptions for the season, catching five passes against Georgia to finish with 47. The last player to lead TCU in both rushing yards and receptions was Basil Mitchell in 1996.
Running back Kyle Hicks led TCU in rushing yards (1,042), receptions (47) and touchdowns (14) in 2016. He rushed for 12 touchdowns and caught two scores.
The last back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for TCU came from Lonta Hobbs, who had 1,029 yards in 2002, and Robert Merrill, who had 1,107 in 2003.
Hicks had a fumble in the Liberty Bowl, but he also made the block that sprung quarterback Kenny Hill for a touchdown.
Hicks was not brought to the interview room after the game. During the week, he said he was eager to go for 1,000 yards and do whatever was required to help the Horned Frogs win.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments