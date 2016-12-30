Kyle Hicks finishes as TCU leader in yards, catches, touchdowns

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale Pause

1:20 FW Dunbar uses 21-0 run in second half to beat North Forney

0:43 Gary Patterson has a sobering stat for TCU

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

0:28 Weatherford officer, suspect wounded during struggle outside restaurant

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:35 Standing room only as Aggies hold yell practice in Houston