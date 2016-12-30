Late score lifts Georgia past TCU in Liberty Bowl

Nick Chubb ran 13 yards for a touchdown with 2:48 left, giving Georgia a 31-23 victory over TCU in the Liberty Bowl on Friday.
Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship made a 30-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for a 24-23 lead, and TCU missed a try at a go-ahead field goal with 7:57 left. Brandon Hatfield missed two field goals and an extra point for the Horned Frogs (6-7), who finished with only its third losing season since Gary Patterson became head coach for the 2001 season.
TCU had won eight of its previous 10 bowl games.
John Diarse, who had one touchdown catch in the regular season, caught two touchdown passes, including one in third quarter with an acrobatic effort to secure the ball in one hand. The play gave TCU a 23-21 lead.
Diarse’s 10-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter had given TCU a 16-7 lead.
Hill ran 10 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
