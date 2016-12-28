TCU cornerback plan continues for Julius Lewis, Jeff Gladney

TCU will continue to use both Julius Lewis and Jeff Gladney at the cornerback spot opposite Ranthony Texada, defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow said Wednesday at the Liberty Bowl.
“Everything we do is based off of practice and how we go do in practice,” Glasgow said. “The better you do in practice, the more opportunities you get in a game.”
Lewis returned from an Achilles injury at midseason and started the West Virginia, Texas Tech, Baylor and Oklahoma State games.
But Gladney took over for the final two games, against Texas and Kansas State.
Lewis is listed as the starter as the Horned Frogs prepare for Friday’s game against Georgia.
Ranthony Texada has the only interceptions by a TCU cornerback in the past two seasons. He had one against Iowa State in 2015 and one against Baylor in 2016.
Texada has been the season-long starter at the other cornerback spot, and Glasgow said he improved in the second half of the season.
“Coming off the injury last year, started a little bit slower until he got some confidence in some things and has really started to play better,” Glasgow said. “And he gets more confidence the longer we go through things and has made some plays for us.”
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments