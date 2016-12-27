TCU center surprised by ‘really cool’ all-conference selection

6:25 Charean and Chill break down the Cowboys big win over the Lions Pause

0:43 Gary Patterson has a sobering stat for TCU

0:26 Does Dak want to sit out next week's game? Listen to his answer

0:54 Listen to Dez Bryant explain his touchdown pass to Jason Witten

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:30 Mansfield's Kennedy Brooks is Offensive Player of Year

3:18 Talkin' Cowboys vs. Detroit with Charean Williams & Clarence Hill

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott Makes The Nice List By Giving Cowboys' O-Line UTVs for Christmas

2:01 Peek inside the Cowboys fitness center at The Star