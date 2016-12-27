Kenny Hill says ankle OK, gets credit for toughness from Cumbie

Quarterback Kenny Hill said his ankle is “good” and that he is ready to go when TCU plays Georgia on Friday in the Liberty Bowl.
“Still getting treatment on it to make sure it’s all the way healthy, but it feels good,” he said Tuesday in a meeting with reporters. “Didn’t practice the first two practices, but I’ve been practicing ever since.”
Hill left the game against Kansas State after being hurt on a scramble with the Frogs trailing 30-6. He was playing in relief, held out of the start because of injury.
Quarterbacks coach Sonny Cumbie credited Hill for his effort in playing despite not being 100 percent that day.
“As a coach you really appreciate a player who’s willing to put his own pain aside and go out there for the guys,” Cumbie said. “I think that speaks to the toughness he has and what football means to him and what kind of teammate he is.”
Hill’s season totals of 3,062 yards on 251 completions and 3,599 yards of total offense all rank third for a single season at TCU. But with 13 interceptions and a 5-6 record as a starter, he said his season was “very up and down.”
“I think there’s a lot to learn from, a lot to grow from,” he said. “Just trying to end the year strong right now.”
