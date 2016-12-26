Frogs in Memphis: 5 things TCU is looking for at the Liberty Bowl

TCU is in Memphis to play Georgia in the Liberty Bowl on Friday, eager to define 2016 as a winning season.
That’ll happen if the Horned Frogs can get their seventh win, and at the same time go to 16-15-1 all-time in bowl games.
But more is at stake. After a disappointing season in which they went 0-4 against the top four teams in the Big 12, the Frogs want to get a running start on next season, when they figure to return the bulk of their offense to go with a more experienced defense and good special teams — punter Adam Nunez was a highlight of the season, and returner KaVontae Turpin should be at full health again.
But to get there, some areas need to be shored up first. Friday’s game against the Bulldogs is the first chance for the Frogs to get some of these things right, or at least pointed in the right direction:
1. Regain confidence in Kenny Hill. The Horned Frogs want to get back that feeling they had when the season began, that they were about to begin a new chapter with the former Southlake Carroll star and blue-chip quarterback recruit. The optimism faded steadily in Hill’s 13-interception season, which he finished hurt. If he is healthy for the Liberty Bowl and he has a good game, confidence can be restored — on both sides.
TCU is 15-15-1 all-time in bowl games, including 9-5 with Gary Patterson as head coach. TCU is 8-2 in its past 10 bowl games.
2. Become tougher on offense. Patterson hammered that theme after the 30-6 loss to Kansas State that finished the season. The zero-touchdown performance convinced Patterson the Frogs were outmuscled by a more physical defense. He promised a tough set of bowl practices. Georgia may be expecting an uptempo air attack, but it may be time to lay down a bet on a grittier, heavy-pounding look from the Frogs on offense.
3. Re-establish the run defense. TCU finished the season allowing 330-plus yards to Oklahoma State and Kansas State. And also holding Baylor and Texas under 190 yards. So which is it? The Frogs were fourth in the Big 12 in rushing defense, so they were above average in the league. But their 180.7 yards allowed on the ground per game was the second-highest of the Patterson era. Right behind 2015’s 182.9.
TCU is playing in the Liberty Bowl for the second time, having defeated Colorado State in 2002. TCU is playing an SEC team in a bowl game for the second time in three seasons, having defeated Ole Miss in 2014.
4. Get back the turnover feeling. The Frogs go into the Liberty Bowl with 15 takeaways. That’s not many. In fact, if they don’t get two on Friday, that’ll be the fewest takeaways at TCU since 2004. Only one other year since 2001 has been comparable: last year, when the takeaway total was 19. Junior safety Nick Orr leads TCU with four interceptions. Junior linebacker Travin Howard had two fumble recoveries, and junior defensive end Mat Boesen had two forced fumbles.
5. Find some hands. The leading pass-catcher on the team was Kyle Hicks, which sounds fine until you consider he is a running back. Hence his 9.4 yards average on 42 catches. The top wide receiver in terms of receptions was Taj Williams, who had 39. That’s it. The top three receivers in the Big 12 had 70-plus catches, and three others had 69. And TCU wideouts recorded only 13 touchdown catches in 12 games. That’s not the way an Air Raid works.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments