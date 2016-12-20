Kenny Hill returns to practices for Liberty Bowl, Patterson says

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill, who left the regular-season finale with a foot injury, has returned to practice and been “running around,” coach Gary Patterson said Tuesday.
“He’s back,” Patterson told reporters in the Sam Baugh Indoor Practice Facility after the Horned Frogs’ seventh practice for the Liberty Bowl. “He missed about the first half of practices, and he’s been back a little bit. We’ll find out. He’s been running around.”
Hill did not start the final game of the season, Dec. 3 against Kansas State, because of an injury but was dressed and available. He entered in the second half to replace an ineffective Foster Sawyer but couldn’t finish the game. He had to be helped off the field after a scramble in the final minute of the Horned Frogs’ 30-6 loss.
Patterson said the younger quarterbacks have been getting reps as TCU prepares for the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30. TCU departs for Memphis on Monday.
Asked to elaborate on how good the backup quarterbacks had looked, Patterson said, “I didn’t say they were looking good. I said the young guys are getting reps. There’s a difference.”
